HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,614 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $135,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.9% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

