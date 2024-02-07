HighTower Advisors LLC Has $152.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,918 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $152,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,857. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

