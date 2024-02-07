Allred Capital Management LLC Has $968,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.98. The company had a trading volume of 704,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,998. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.