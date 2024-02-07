HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 170,129 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,129 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $162,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,664,000 after purchasing an additional 549,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

