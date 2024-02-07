HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 119,381 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $241,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. 327,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

