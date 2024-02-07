Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$7.60 by Analysts at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.20 to C$7.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.91.

EQX traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$58,347.24. Also, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,267 shares of company stock valued at $447,682.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

