HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $266,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.90. The stock had a trading volume of 537,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

