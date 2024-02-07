BMO Capital Markets Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$137.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.0 %

About Precision Drilling

PD stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$84.08. 96,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$82.09.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.