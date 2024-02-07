Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$139.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Evercore from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

TSE PD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$84.08. The company had a trading volume of 96,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$100.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$74.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.09.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

