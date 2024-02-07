TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

TSE:X traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.28. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$26.08 and a 1 year high of C$34.32.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

