Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.25. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

TSE KRR traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,455. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The firm has a market cap of C$744.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.4470457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

