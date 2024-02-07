TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

X traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.89. The company had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$26.08 and a 12-month high of C$34.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.28.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

