Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to $27.50 at CIBC

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

PAAS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

