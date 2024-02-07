AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $95.20. 621,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,922. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

