Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Cormark

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.77% from the company’s previous close.
DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. 29.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.