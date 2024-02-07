Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Cormark

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.77% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

TSE DND traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.06. 118,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$23.14.

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. 29.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

