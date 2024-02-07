CIBC Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,511,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,293 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 108,762 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,656,472 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $244,133,000 after buying an additional 945,219 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

