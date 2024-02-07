Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$154.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$167.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.89.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$142.26. 65,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,499. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$131.46 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

