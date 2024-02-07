Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.07. 756,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $251.65. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.77 and its 200-day moving average is $224.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

