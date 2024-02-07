Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 880,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

