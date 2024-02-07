Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425,841 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,645,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,850,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

