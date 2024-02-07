Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.27 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. 40,519,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,519,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

