RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

