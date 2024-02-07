Cosmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115.61 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $115.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.43 or 0.00021625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00080689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00027830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 385,757,271 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

