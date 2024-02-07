Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.45.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 1,627,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

