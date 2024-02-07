Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $7.09 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $971.32 million and $48.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00016241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004685 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.44 or 1.00023439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010965 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00196886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,083,083 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,072,326.33571157 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.88220105 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $49,762,942.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.