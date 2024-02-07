CashBackPro (CBP) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00015360 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $604.64 million and $1.16 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.44 or 1.00023439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010965 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00196886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003301 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.49596753 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $734,632.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.