Niza Global (NIZA) One Day Volume Reaches $583,308.92

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $583,308.92 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01725953 USD and is down -9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $429,831.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

