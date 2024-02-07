United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

