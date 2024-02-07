Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 43,559 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

AMAT stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.20. 1,718,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

