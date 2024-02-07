Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

GD stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.82. 272,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $269.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

