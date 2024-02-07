Plancorp LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.26. The company had a trading volume of 667,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $602.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $279.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

