19,950 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,704,384 shares of company stock valued at $102,747,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,037. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.