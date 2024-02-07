Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,090 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.37. 1,610,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,178. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

