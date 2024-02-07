Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 934 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.44. 152,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,639. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

