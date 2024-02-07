Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,488 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,800,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $44,495.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 368,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,206. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

