Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 906 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 122,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

