Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 987.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 148,109 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 322,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 951,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. 481,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,653. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

