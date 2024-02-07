Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 59,412 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 27,065,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,273,582. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

