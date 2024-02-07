Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 354 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $505.74. 418,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $513.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

