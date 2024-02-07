Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

