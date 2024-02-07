IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.67.

Get IDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.00. 565,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,683. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.