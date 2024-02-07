Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Down 7%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 79,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 230,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DCOM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.