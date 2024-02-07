Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $44,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $158.60. 3,791,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,538. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

