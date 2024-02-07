Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 7th (AAUKF, ACAD, ACM, AFM, ARMK, ARWR, AYX, BBAI, CRSR, EVBG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 7th:

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.27) price target on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $48.25 target price on the stock.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $213.00 price target on the stock.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $232.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

