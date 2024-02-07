Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,813,989 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $276.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

