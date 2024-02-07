Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 7th (AMGN, APTV, ATGE, BJ, CLF, CTS, CURO, ENR, FMC, FTNT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 7th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $318.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $324.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.50.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

