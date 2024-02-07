Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 124,512 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $70.36. 31,520,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,385,943. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

