H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. 2,176,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 91,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

