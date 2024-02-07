Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.5 million-$426.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.1 million. Intapp also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-0.35 EPS.

Intapp Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of INTA traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 656,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,536. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Intapp by 1,072.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

