Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,454,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $434,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 1,909,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,923,216. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

